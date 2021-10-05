Show You Care
Updated Ped Mall playground design approved, construction to begin Spring 2022

A design for the playground at Iowa City’s Ped Mall has been finalized.
By Zach Owens
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An updated design for the playground at Iowa City’s Ped Mall has been finalized.

The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Commission and project steering committee announced the final design for the playground on Tuesday.

Iowa City asked for input on potential designs for the updated playground in April. Project leaders said more than 550 people provided input in response.

Changes to the original proposed redesign include a new color scheme, modified shade structure, and the addition of a small slide and a zip line. Additionally, the city said the newly approved design adds ground-level, motion-based activities that will accommodate all kids, including those who use wheelchairs.

The city said the playground at the Ped Mall was last renovated about 20 years ago.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.

For more information on this project, including the other changes that were made to the design, click here.

