Two people hurt in collision in Fayette County

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - The drivers of two vehicles involved in an early Monday morning crash in rural Fayette County were taken to the hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash near the corner of V Avenue and Iowa Highway 93, located between Sumner and Fayette. Deputies arrived and determined that a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, traveling northbound on V Ave, failed to stop at a stop sign, being struck by a 2004 Ford F550 that was traveling westbound on Highway 93. Both vehicles wound up in the ditch, with the truck rolling onto its side.

Ambulances took both drivers to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The Sumner Fire Department, Sumner EMS, Hawkeye Fire Department, Decorah Fire Department, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Sheriff’s office officials said that charges are pending.

