Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two people hurt in collision in Fayette County

A Ford F550 lays on its side after colliding with a Chrysler Pacifica, right, in rural Fayette...
A Ford F550 lays on its side after colliding with a Chrysler Pacifica, right, in rural Fayette County on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.(Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - The drivers of two vehicles involved in an early Monday morning crash in rural Fayette County were taken to the hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash near the corner of V Avenue and Iowa Highway 93, located between Sumner and Fayette. Deputies arrived and determined that a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, traveling northbound on V Ave, failed to stop at a stop sign, being struck by a 2004 Ford F550 that was traveling westbound on Highway 93. Both vehicles wound up in the ditch, with the truck rolling onto its side.

Ambulances took both drivers to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The Sumner Fire Department, Sumner EMS, Hawkeye Fire Department, Decorah Fire Department, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Sheriff’s office officials said that charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juana Rubio.
Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids
Iowa State Patrol is getting creative to target texting and driving.
Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving

Latest News

Flames engulf the Valley West Inn in West Des Moines on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Massive West Des Moines hotel fire displaces more than 100
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Mike Wilson, 95, is a World War II and Navy veteran.
95-year-old Eastern Iowa veteran honored in nations capital
National Alliance on Mental Illness Linn County
Mental health advocates team up with law enforcement to hold community conversation on decriminalizing mental illness