Two killed, three hurt in Grant Co. crash between minivan and Amish buggy

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - A crash between an Amish buggy and a minivan killed two people, including a child, in Grant County, Wisconsin.

Officials said it happened on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said a 33-year-old man rear-ended the buggy. All five people in the buggy were thrown from it.

52-year-old Linda Miller and 12-year-old Daniel Miller died at the scene.

A 50-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a seven-year-old are all in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

