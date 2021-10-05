Shower chances ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds and gray sky continue. No changes as more clouds roll in from the east. This is very typical of a fall pattern here in eastern Iowa. Temperatures are held down as we saw on Tuesday. Some breaks develop on Wednesday to help the highs warm a bit. Shower chances increase as the system gets close later Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer weather is still on the way, especially Satu4rday with breezy southerly winds. Have a great night!

