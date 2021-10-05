Rep. Hinson promotes confidence in Iowa’s ability to hold free and fair elections

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA1) said she always had confidence in Iowa’s ability to conduct free and fair elections after touring the Benton County Auditor’s Office Monday.

The tour was part of Rep. Rodney Davis’ (R-IL13) “Faith in Election Project,” which is trying to increase voter confidence in elections. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have wrongly claimed there were widespread instances of voter fraud. The Iowa Statehouse, with a Republican majority in both chambers. passed a new law that changed elections.

Hinson said she receives questions from people asking how they know if their vote really counts in elections. She said she feels comfortable telling people their vote was counted, especially after seeing the number of checks county auditors have in place.

“There were some questions about the election in 2020, not necessarily in Iowa, but across the county,” Hinson said. “So, it is my job as the elected official here in this state to make sure that my constituents know that their process is good and solid.”

The congresswoman said improvements, if necessary, have to come from the state legislature, rather than congress. She said the constitution gives those powers to state governments rather than the federal government.

”The federal government was never designed to have purview over the election,” Hinson said. “Our founding fathers realized members of congress would take more power for themselves and that’s exactly why the constitution was set up the way it was.”

