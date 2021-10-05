Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rep. Hinson promotes confidence in Iowa’s ability to hold free and fair elections

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA1) said she always had confidence in Iowa’s ability to conduct free and fair elections after touring the Benton County Auditor’s Office Monday.

The tour was part of Rep. Rodney Davis’ (R-IL13) “Faith in Election Project,” which is trying to increase voter confidence in elections. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have wrongly claimed there were widespread instances of voter fraud. The Iowa Statehouse, with a Republican majority in both chambers. passed a new law that changed elections.

Hinson said she receives questions from people asking how they know if their vote really counts in elections. She said she feels comfortable telling people their vote was counted, especially after seeing the number of checks county auditors have in place.

“There were some questions about the election in 2020, not necessarily in Iowa, but across the county,” Hinson said. “So, it is my job as the elected official here in this state to make sure that my constituents know that their process is good and solid.”

The congresswoman said improvements, if necessary, have to come from the state legislature, rather than congress. She said the constitution gives those powers to state governments rather than the federal government.

”The federal government was never designed to have purview over the election,” Hinson said. “Our founding fathers realized members of congress would take more power for themselves and that’s exactly why the constitution was set up the way it was.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Motorcyclist hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids hit-and-run crash
Police stand by at the scene of a shooting at the Ramada Inn, located at 525 33rd Avenue SW in...
Police still seeking any information on suspect who shot six at Cedar Rapids hotel
The Linn County Sheriff's Office issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Shaidyn Rocarek.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Shaidyn Rocarek
Juana Rubio.
Waterloo Police asking for help locating missing woman

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds planning trip to U.S./Mexico border on Wednesday
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Poll: Former President Trump’s favorability among Iowans at all time high
An Iowa absentee ballot request form.
County auditors are trying to mail absentee ballot request forms in local circulars
Dubuque mayoral candidates on why they are running, what makes them ideal candidate for the job