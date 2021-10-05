Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Remaining, renewed and new Big 12 rivalries after Red River

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Big 12 will still have some longstanding rivalries once Texas and Oklahoma split for the Southeastern Conference.

Century-old games like Kansas versus Kansas State and Baylor versus TCU remain.

There is also Farmageddon between Iowa State and Kansas State that will be played for the 105th season in a row October 16. That is the same day Baylor hosts No. 10 BYU.

The Cougars, fifth-ranked Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston will be Big 12 teams within two to three seasons.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juana Rubio.
Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids
Iowa State Patrol is getting creative to target texting and driving.
Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving

Latest News

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
Purdy’s 4 1st-quarter TDs spark Iowa St rout of Kansas, 59-7
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs as he looks to pass against Baylor during the...
Baylor beats No. 14 Iowa St 31-29 after failed 2-point try
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass against UNLV during the first half of an...
Purdy throws for 3 TDs, No. 14 Iowa State routs UNLV 48-3
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands off to running back Breece Hall (28) during...
No. 14 Cyclones looking to find stride after early struggles