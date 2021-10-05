Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

People gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates at Iowa Capitol ahead of special session

People gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday morning to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for...
People gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday morning to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses as lawmakers prepared to begin a special session to vote on redistricting maps.(Ethan Stein)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday morning to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses as lawmakers prepared to begin a special session to vote on redistricting maps.

Some state Republicans talked about possibly adding a potential ban on vaccine mandates at private businesses to the agenda for Tuesday’s special session. But Democrats say the session should only focus on the redistricting.

The vote on new district maps could impact the state’s balance of political power for the next decade.

While lawmakers cannot change the maps, a “no” vote would mean new maps get drawn and another vote would take place.

Governor Reynolds’ proclamation states the purpose of the special session is to “consider and enact a plan of legislative and congressional districting.”

But some Iowa Republicans say they’re expecting to discuss several other issues.

People gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday morning to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for...
People gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday morning to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses as lawmakers prepared to begin a special session to vote on redistricting maps.(Ethan Stein)
People gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday morning to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for...
People gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday morning to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses as lawmakers prepared to begin a special session to vote on redistricting maps.(Ethan Stein)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juana Rubio.
Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids
The Linn County Sheriff's Office issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Shaidyn Rocarek.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Shaidyn Rocarek
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

State lawmakers are meeting for a special session to vote on new district maps.
Iowa Legislature meets to consider redistricting maps
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
Rep. Hinson promotes confidence in Iowa’s ability to promote free and fair elections after...
Rep. Hinson promotes confidence in Iowa’s ability to hold free and fair elections
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds planning trip to U.S./Mexico border on Wednesday