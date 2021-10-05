People gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates at Iowa Capitol ahead of special session

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday morning to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses as lawmakers prepared to begin a special session to vote on redistricting maps.

Some state Republicans talked about possibly adding a potential ban on vaccine mandates at private businesses to the agenda for Tuesday’s special session. But Democrats say the session should only focus on the redistricting.

The vote on new district maps could impact the state’s balance of political power for the next decade.

While lawmakers cannot change the maps, a “no” vote would mean new maps get drawn and another vote would take place.

Governor Reynolds’ proclamation states the purpose of the special session is to “consider and enact a plan of legislative and congressional districting.”

But some Iowa Republicans say they’re expecting to discuss several other issues.

Before Iowa’s special session on redistricting began, a protest against vaccine mandates at private businesses occurred in the Capitol. @KCRG pic.twitter.com/BlRj59J03c — Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) October 5, 2021

People gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday morning to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses as lawmakers prepared to begin a special session to vote on redistricting maps. (Ethan Stein)

People gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday morning to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses as lawmakers prepared to begin a special session to vote on redistricting maps. (Ethan Stein)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.