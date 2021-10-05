Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Omaha’s former most-wanted man enters ‘no contest’ in child pornography plea deal

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man who fled the state to Nicaragua in order to escape criminal charges made a plea deal with prosecutors on Tuesday.

Court documents state Adam Hawhee pleaded no contest to two counts of child enticement and one count of failure to appear in court. In exchange for his plea, documents state, 22 of 26 child pornography counts against him were dropped along with a second charge of failure to appear in court.

Investigators say Hawhee approached two seven-year-old girls in a park last year in March which tipped off a deeper look into his possible criminal behavior. Detectives then say they found more than 100 child pornography images at his home.

Hawhee will be sentenced in December.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Iowa State Patrol is getting creative to target texting and driving.
Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
The votes are in, and the first round of redrawn congressional and legislative district maps...
Iowa lawmakers vote down new district maps
Flames engulf the Valley West Inn in West Des Moines on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Massive West Des Moines hotel fire displaces more than 100

Latest News

Fans fill the stadium at the football field at Whitewater High School on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021,...
AP: Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports
Iowa City City Hall offering free COVID-19 test kits
(Chris Earl/KCRG)
One injured in Wednesday morning hit and run in Cedar Rapids
Jelani Faulk, 25, of Chicago, was arrested in Mason City, Iowa, after a shooting incident near...
One dead, one arrested after Mason City shooting incident, responding officer shoots armed suspect
Police say officer shot woman who advanced on him with knife