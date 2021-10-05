Omaha’s former most-wanted man enters ‘no contest’ in child pornography plea deal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man who fled the state to Nicaragua in order to escape criminal charges made a plea deal with prosecutors on Tuesday.

Court documents state Adam Hawhee pleaded no contest to two counts of child enticement and one count of failure to appear in court. In exchange for his plea, documents state, 22 of 26 child pornography counts against him were dropped along with a second charge of failure to appear in court.

Investigators say Hawhee approached two seven-year-old girls in a park last year in March which tipped off a deeper look into his possible criminal behavior. Detectives then say they found more than 100 child pornography images at his home.

Hawhee will be sentenced in December.

