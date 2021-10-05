Mental health advocates team up with law enforcement to hold community conversation on decriminalizing mental illness

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A community discussion happening tonight in Linn County is focused on decriminalizing mental illness. The Linn County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness or ‘NAMI’ is hosting the virtual conversation from 6-7:30 p.m.

Mona McCalley-Whitters is the Executive Director of NAMI in Linn County, they’re focused on connecting those battling mental illness to help.

“Really they need appropriate behavioral health treatment not incarceration,” she explained.

”1 out of 4 persons with mental illness are in jail or in prisons so you kind of get this double whammy where you have a mental illness problem and then you also then perhaps have a criminal record,” McCalley-Whitters added.

The Marion Police Department added a mental health liaison just this year. Brooke Bige responds alongside officers to mental health calls.

”A lot of times you know people with these sorts of diagnosis a last resort for them or their family members it to just call 911 because they don’t know what to do. And you know everyone’s aware that being mentally ill is not a crime,” Bige said.

McCalley-Whitters told us the need for mental health assistance has only risen since the pandemic.

”There was an increase in suicidal ideations and calls to the crisis lines. We heard more reports of domestic abuse, increased substance use,” she said.

Tuesday night’s conversation is meant to raise awareness and to help those struggling avoid the potential of ending up in the hospital or in jail.

”Law enforcement is never wanting to make the arrests, we’re always looking for a different avenue and different approach,” Bige said.

Carol Meade of UnityPoint Health will moderate the meeting.

Other panelist include Erin Foster from the Linn County Mental Health Access Center, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman, Leslie Carpenter with NAMI, Margaret Warner with NAMI, and Dr. Al Whitters, a Psychiatrist.

