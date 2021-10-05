Show You Care
Massive West Des Moines hotel fire displaces more than 100

Flames engulf the Valley West Inn in West Des Moines on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Flames engulf the Valley West Inn in West Des Moines on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.(KCCI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A late-night fire at a West Des Moines hotel destroyed dozens of units and displaced more than 100 people.

West Des Moines Fire Marshall Mike Whitsell says firefighters were called to the Valley West Inn, an extended-stay hotel, around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Whitsell says residents were climbing out of windows and dropping their children from the hotel’s windows to escape the fire.

Whitsell says two people were taken to hospitals for injuries, while six hotel residents were treated at the scene by medics.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

