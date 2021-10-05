Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden to retire before end of term

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden announced on Tuesday he plans to retire on December 31, before his term ends.

In a statement confirming the decision, Vander Sanden said he’ll be 65-years-old by then, and it seems like a fitting target date for retirement.

“When you reach 65, you start to think differently about what you want to do with the rest of your life and I’d like to spend more time with my family,” he said. “I became a grandfather almost a year ago and anyone who is a grandparent knows what a joy that is. I’ve been a part of this office for over 38 years; 19 of which I was either First Assistant or County Attorney. I’ll always be grateful to the people of Linn County for electing me to be their county attorney but now is a good time to let someone else carry the torch.”

Vander Sanden said he recommended the Board of Supervisors appoint his First Assistant, Nick Maybanks, to serve for the final year of his term.

“Nick is ready to take on the challenges of this position and has the full support of the staff in this office,” Vander Sanden said. “He has twenty-one years of experience and has handled some of the most complex and challenging cases ever prosecuted by this office.”

