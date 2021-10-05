Show You Care
Iowa’s ball-hawking defense primed to face Penn St pass duo

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) makes an interception in front of Iowa State wide receiver...
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) makes an interception in front of Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa leads the nation in interceptions and Penn State features one of the most dynamic passing combinations in Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson.

How the third-ranked Hawkeyes fare in their showdown with No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday could hinge on whether they can keep Clifford and Dotson under control. Clifford has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns. Six of those have gone to Dotson, who has 446 receiving yards on a Big Ten-leading 35 catches.

In the 28 games Clifford and Dotson have played together they have connected a program-record 18 times for touchdowns.

Kickoff for the top-five matchup is at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9. It will be nationally-televised by Fox.

