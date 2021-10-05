Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State Patrol got creative to target texting and driving on Monday.

A trucking company in central Iowa provided a driver and a semi truck to troopers. The truck made it possible for troopers to look down into vehicles and see if someone was texting behind the wheel.

The project comes in conjunction with the Iowa Fatality Reduction Task force. Its goal is to decrease the number of traffic deaths.

During Monday’s project, troopers issued 21 citations over a 12-hour time span.

Troopers say they hope the project convinces drivers to choose to ignore any buzz or ding from their cell phone.

“I guarantee those text messages we see day in and day out, they can sit and wait, Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said. “They can wait a half hour, they can wait 10 minutes until you get to your destination.”

He added that the Iowa State Patrol will likely run the project again in the future.

