Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State Patrol got creative to target texting and driving on Monday.

A trucking company in central Iowa provided a driver and a semi truck to troopers. The truck made it possible for troopers to look down into vehicles and see if someone was texting behind the wheel.

The project comes in conjunction with the Iowa Fatality Reduction Task force. Its goal is to decrease the number of traffic deaths.

During Monday’s project, troopers issued 21 citations over a 12-hour time span.

Troopers say they hope the project convinces drivers to choose to ignore any buzz or ding from their cell phone.

“I guarantee those text messages we see day in and day out, they can sit and wait, Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said. “They can wait a half hour, they can wait 10 minutes until you get to your destination.”

He added that the Iowa State Patrol will likely run the project again in the future.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juana Rubio.
Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River
Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
The Linn County Sheriff's Office issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Shaidyn Rocarek.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Shaidyn Rocarek
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Two killed, three hurt in Grant Co. crash between minivan and Amish buggy
A crash between an Amish buggy and a minivan killed two people, including a child, in Grant...
Two killed, three hurt in Grant Co. crash between mini van and Amish buggy
ISU Healthy Food Access Specialist and Registered Dietitian Brianna Montross joins us to...
Local dietitian uses secret ingredient to make sweet treats more healthy
Mental health leaders along with area law enforcement will host an open discussion about...
Mental health experts, law enforcement to host discussion on decriminalizing mental illness