Iowa Legislature meets to consider redistricting maps

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers will return for a special session to vote on maps that redraw congressional and legislative districts.

The once-a-decade exercise rebalances the districts to coincide with population shifts, which in Iowa were generally away from rural areas to larger cities.

The Legislature must consider maps released Sept. 16 by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

The LSA is responsible for following detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among the congressional and legislative districts and to prevent political influence in the initial drafting of changes.

The Legislature may only accept or reject the first two sets of maps without amendment.

A third set of maps may be amended. Given the Republican majority in the Legislature, the GOP would control that process.

