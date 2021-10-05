Intervals of clouds through the day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Intervals of clouds will continue to move through eastern Iowa throughout the day today. Extra clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Clouds continue through the day tomorrow as our next system moves closer. This could bring scattered showers Wednesday night and into Thursday. Rainfall totals look to be light at this time. Warmer air moves in for the end of the week and into the weekend as highs climb near or above 80. A few showers may be possible with a cold front by Sunday as temperatures fall back into the 60s and 70s.

