Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Intervals of clouds through the day

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Intervals of clouds will continue to move through eastern Iowa throughout the day today. Extra clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Clouds continue through the day tomorrow as our next system moves closer. This could bring scattered showers Wednesday night and into Thursday. Rainfall totals look to be light at this time. Warmer air moves in for the end of the week and into the weekend as highs climb near or above 80. A few showers may be possible with a cold front by Sunday as temperatures fall back into the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juana Rubio.
Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids
The Linn County Sheriff's Office issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Shaidyn Rocarek.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Shaidyn Rocarek
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Clouds today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Clouds build once again, highs in the low 70s likely
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Similar weather on Tuesday as Monday.
First Alert Forecast