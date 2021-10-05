Show You Care
Family of Maureen Brubaker-Farley react to cold case closure

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department officially closed a 50-year-old cold case today.

Police announced George Smith killed then 17-year-old Maureen Brubaker-Farley in September of 1971.

The many detectives that have been on this case over the last 50 years say the turning point was DNA evidence gathered in 2006.

“DNA was not even a thing in law enforcement in 1971. Fast-forward to the late 90s and DNA is finally becoming something, and that’s when we started sending in,” said Lead Detective Matt Denlinger. “Because detective Larison had the forethought to send it in in 2005, before the flood that we were able to extract the DNA profile.”

Maureen’s mother, Mary, and sister, Lisa both told TV-9 that the feeling of closure from this has been overwhelming.

“This new DNA technology that they’ve got now proved it was him. So I’m just so happy for this new DNA that they can go back 50 years and prove it,” said Mary.

Lisa said she’s beyond relived to finally be able to say her sister is no longer a cold case.

“It’s still pretty new and still pretty fresh, the news and the information, so I don’t know if we’ll sleep any better, but I just keep saying thank you,” said Lisa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

