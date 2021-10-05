Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque School Board resumes discussion on mask mandate in local schools

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque school board members met Monday night to resume discussions on whether to implement a school mask mandate. The board had decided not to implement one at a public input meeting on September 20.

Board members agreed it is unlikely they will be able to reach an agreement on if it is necessary to require students and staff to wear masks in school. Two weeks ago, the board seemed to be split on what the appropriate course of action was.

On Monday the board got a COVID-19 update from Superintendent Stan Rheingans. As of 3:20 p.m., the district was reporting 27 positive COVID-19 cases in students, which is ten more than what was reported at the September 20 meeting. Currently, four staff members are positive with the virus.

Tami Ryan, president of the school board, kept her same stance as two weeks ago, saying the data does not back up the need for a mandate.

“We keep talking about this sky is falling in the Dubuque Community School District when it is not, our numbers are staying the same,” she mentioned. “This illness is not going to go away, it is not severe to children. There are some exceptions for everything, but I am just tired of this.”

Superintendent Rheingans said the district currently has 17.5 percent of the cases it had last year so far this year with only being 16 percent of the way into the school year.

School board member Kate Parks, who has been constant on the need for a school mask mandate, argued that the board needed to take steps to make sure COVID-19 cases would not continue climbing. She also mentioned she had heard from students and parents who are concerned about the possibility of an outbreak in school.

Anderson Sainci, on the other hand, recognized the topic of masks in schools has become highly political and encouraged the other board members to keep the politics out of the conversation.

“I see what goes on nationally bubbling up into this school district, and it does feel like politics are starting to get here, and we can never forget why we ran and that is to do what is best for our students,” he emphasized. “And I still believe each and every one of us, we want to do that.”

The board is set to meet again next Monday, October 11, to continue discussions on the topic and potentially take action on the matter.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juana Rubio.
Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River
Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids
The Linn County Sheriff's Office issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Shaidyn Rocarek.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Shaidyn Rocarek
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large

Latest News

The city of Dubuque will be accepting design concepts for the Art En Route project through...
City of Dubuque looking for people to participate in new bus shelter mural project
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight resumes
40th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight takes off Tuesday
School board members met Monday night to further discuss whether it is necessary to require...
Dubuque school board resumes discussions on masks
National paper shortage impacting Eastern Iowa bookstores.
National paper shortage impacting eastern Iowa bookstores