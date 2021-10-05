Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Community leaders say fear of retaliation and distrust of police is why victims and witnesses are not cooperating after hotel shooting.

By Christina Valdez
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some insist fear of retaliation and a mistrust of police is why victims and witnesses are not cooperating after a shooting at a Cedar Rapids hotel that wounded six people last Friday.

Police are still searching for the shooter OR SHOOTING FROM during a birthday party at the Ramada by Wyndham on 33rd Avenue Southwest Friday night but say witnesses are not cooperating.

Ture Morrow with *We Are C-R* works to intervene with young people to try to combat violent crimes.

He says the lack of cooperation comes from cultural issues and that distrust.

That leads witnesses to fear they could face retribution if they talk.

“It is more a relationship problem between law enforcement and the community. A lot of times people are just afraid and they aren’t made to feel safe.”

Anybody with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Juana Rubio.
Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Iowa State Patrol is getting creative to target texting and driving.
Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving
Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids

Latest News

A new ambulance to the Washington County Ambulance Service fleet on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Washington County receives new ambulance
A Waterloo barber shop held an event today encouraging people to register to vote.
Waterloo Barber shop hosts voter registration event
"It's great that we are able as a company to do that to our community members cause our...
Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee gives away 250 meals for National Family Meals Month
Students at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids voice concerns after being out with an A-C...
Washington High School students voice frustration after being without AC for more than a week