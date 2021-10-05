Community leaders say fear of retaliation and distrust of police is why victims and witnesses are not cooperating after hotel shooting.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some insist fear of retaliation and a mistrust of police is why victims and witnesses are not cooperating after a shooting at a Cedar Rapids hotel that wounded six people last Friday.

Police are still searching for the shooter OR SHOOTING FROM during a birthday party at the Ramada by Wyndham on 33rd Avenue Southwest Friday night but say witnesses are not cooperating.

Ture Morrow with *We Are C-R* works to intervene with young people to try to combat violent crimes.

He says the lack of cooperation comes from cultural issues and that distrust.

That leads witnesses to fear they could face retribution if they talk.

“It is more a relationship problem between law enforcement and the community. A lot of times people are just afraid and they aren’t made to feel safe.”

Anybody with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

