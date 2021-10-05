Clouds build once again, highs in the low 70s likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, a very quiet weather pattern continues across eastern Iowa this week. Periodic bouts of clouds will be drifting from east to west in the coming days. This will likely limit highs to the upper 60s to lower 70s today and some mid-70s tomorrow. In terms of any rainfall this week, there’s a system meandering well down to our south that may bring a shower to the area by Thursday. Anything that falls looks pretty light and isolated at this point. Once that system moves to the east, another push of warmth will arrive for Friday and especially Saturday. Highs Saturday afternoon look to be into the 80s. A cold front may bring a passing shower on Sunday with highs down to the 60s and lower 70s.

