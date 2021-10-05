City of Dubuque looking for people to participate in new bus shelter mural project

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is now accepting design concepts for a new bus shelter sidewalk mural project.

The Art En Route project is meant to enhance 14 bus shelter locations in the city with painted murals on the sidewalks under and around the shelters. The purpose is for the murals to draw attention to Dubuque’s public transit system and to encourage residents to engage in the city’s climate action plan.

“Here in Dubuque we have a really great transit system, and we also have a climate action plan here in the city of Dubuque, and so we saw it as this great way to take the arts, take transportation, and take issues around resiliency and climate action and kind of blend them all into one,” Jenni Petersen-Brant, the city’s arts and cultural affairs coordinator, mentioned.

People 18 or older are encouraged to apply to take part in the program. The city will offer a $750 stipend to those who participate. Those interested in taking part in the project should visit the Art En Route website.

