95-year-old Eastern Iowa veteran honored in nations capital

Mike Wilson, 95, is a World War II and Navy veteran.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -More than 80 veterans from Eastern Iowa visited the memorials in Washington, DC dedicated to their time at war.

Among the group, a World War II veteran who made the trip with a special honor. Five times is a charm for World War II and navy veteran Mike Wilson.”

“I think each one is by itself,” said Wilson.

The 95-year-old Eastern Iowa native flew to Washington, DC to visit the war memorial dedicated to servicemen like himself.

Wilson says despite visiting four previous times now is different because of the turmoil are nation is facing.

”Especially with what the country is going through together. In World War II, we were so together and the monument shows that. The world is not doing that. The country is not doing that anymore,” said Wilson.

On this trip, Wilson had the distinction of having the 40th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight named in his honor.

The veterans on this flight all wore shirts with his name on it.

As an advisor for the organization Wilson says he’s personally contributed more than $200,000 dollars over the years for other veterans to make this trip.

When asked if the memorials serve as a thank you to servicemen, Wilson responded, “Oh yes, Vietnam it was a bad war. It was resented, but World War II when we all came back we had to pick up our life and everyone was in. I think the monument kind of draws that together that there really was a recognition.”

Along with Wilson, more than 80 World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam Era veterans spent the day visiting the memorials.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

