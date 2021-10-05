40th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight takes off Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday morning 86 veterans will take a flight to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that honor their service.

While in D.C. veterans and their guardians will visit the WWII, Korean, Vietnam memorials, as well as visit Arlington National Cemetery, and other memorials.

This is the 40th honor flight from the Eastern Iowa Airport, since the organization began flying veterans in 2009 they’ve transported over 3,627 veterans to D.C.

Marine Edward DeWees, A Korean War veteran, will be taking Tuesday’s flight with his daughter.

“It’s quite exciting, and I really appreciate it. I never gave it a thought that I would be on an honor flight. And I’m looking forward to it,” said DeWees.

DeWees enlisted in the Marines at 19-years- old. DeWees says his 5 grandkids love to hear his experiences and appreciate his service.

“He was really proud to have Grandpa with his uniform, telling some of the experiences,” said DeWees.

Veterans will return to the Eastern Iowa Airport at 8:45 p.m.. They will be welcomed back with a thank you celebration from the community.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.