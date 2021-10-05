Show You Care
11-year-old cancer survivor to be Kid Captain at Iowa Hawkeyes game on Saturday

Kale Schmidt, 11, is now cancer free and will be the Kid Captain on Saturday when the Iowa...
Kale Schmidt, 11, is now cancer free and will be the Kid Captain on Saturday when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on Penn State.(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 11-year-old cancer survivor has been announced as the Kid Captain for Saturday when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium.

In 2015, before he even started Kindergarten, Kale Schmidt, of Goose Lake, was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms tumor, a rare form of cancer with tumors in both kidneys.

Doctors treated Kale, and kidney function was restored.

However, days after being discharged, Kale was back at the hospital and eventually diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a rare, but highly aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Doctors said Kale has now marked five years of being cancer-free after finishing chemotherapy in June 2016.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes have partnered for the Kid Captain tradition for 12 years now. It honors pediatric patients and shares their inspirational stories.

See Kale’s full story here.

