World War II veteran recognized for donations to help other veterans go on honor flights

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Navy Veteran Mike Wilson, who served during World War II, is being honored during the 40th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight on Tuesday.

Organizers will name the flight after Wilson. He has supported four different flights financially over the years. Wilson said he’s donated more than $200,000.

“It’s a great idea to share what you have,” Wilson said. “You share some money, and I realized the more you share the more money comes back.”

Wilson is also an adviser to the honor flight board. He gives advice on ways to make the experience better for veterans. Organizers with the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight say he plays a big role in making the flights a success.

“He’s been a rock for us,” Jason Brandon, vice president with Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, said. “And a standing point for our honor flight organization.”

Wilson will ride on the flight honoring him Tuesday. It will be his fifth flight. The flights never get old to him, neither does the camaraderie he shares with fellow veterans.

“They feel so good to have the experience to go, that’s what counts,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.