Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Willie Ray Fairley named Outstanding Individual Philanthropist

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR DEAN'S DIP - Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, feeds...
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR DEAN'S DIP - Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, feeds locals in need with support from Dean's Dip on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Conrad Schmidt/AP Images for Dean's Dip)(Conrad Schmidt | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley has earned another award in recognition for his philanthropic work.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Eastern Iowa Chapter on Monday announced Fairly as this year’s recipient of the Outstanding Individual Philanthropist Award.

Fairley gained national attention for feeding hundreds in Cedar Rapids following the derecho.

He also took a team to Texas to feed people after a winter storm left many without power earlier this year. And he traveled to Louisiana to feed people recovering from Hurricane Ida last month.

Fairley is among several others to be named winner of AFP’s philanthropic awards.

In a post on its website, AFP announced the following award winners:

  • Outstanding Individual Philanthropist –Willie Ray Fairley
  • Outstanding Fundraising Professional – Lorrie Erusha, CFRE
  • Outstanding Large Philanthropic Organization – Farmers State Bank
  • Outstanding Small Philanthropic Organization – SOKO Outfitters
  • Outstanding Philanthropic Youth – Tejas Gururaja
  • Benjamin Franklin – Friends of Indian Creek Nature Center
  • Eastern Iowa Lifetime Achievement Award - Helen Arnold, CFRE

An event to celebrate the honorees is planned for 11:30 a.m. at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center.

For more information, including how to register for the event, click here.

Fairley was also previously named among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Motorcyclist hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids hit-and-run crash
Police stand by at the scene of a shooting at the Ramada Inn, located at 525 33rd Avenue SW in...
Police still seeking any information on suspect who shot six at Cedar Rapids hotel
Juana Rubio.
Waterloo Police asking for help locating missing woman
The Linn County Sheriff's Office issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Shaidyn Rocarek.
Operation Quickfind: Shaidyn Rocarek

Latest News

Crews find 71-year-old man dead in Marshalltown house fire
Joining us to talk about breast cancer prevention is Therese Michels, from UnityPoint Health –...
Medical expert discusses breast cancer prevention
Three walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics to offer booster shots in Dubuque County
On Monday the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are back together for the first time since the...
US Supreme Court's new term involves cases including limiting abortion rights