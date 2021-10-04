Willie Ray Fairley named Outstanding Individual Philanthropist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley has earned another award in recognition for his philanthropic work.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Eastern Iowa Chapter on Monday announced Fairly as this year’s recipient of the Outstanding Individual Philanthropist Award.

Fairley gained national attention for feeding hundreds in Cedar Rapids following the derecho.

He also took a team to Texas to feed people after a winter storm left many without power earlier this year. And he traveled to Louisiana to feed people recovering from Hurricane Ida last month.

Fairley is among several others to be named winner of AFP’s philanthropic awards.

In a post on its website, AFP announced the following award winners:

Outstanding Individual Philanthropist –Willie Ray Fairley

Outstanding Fundraising Professional – Lorrie Erusha, CFRE

Outstanding Large Philanthropic Organization – Farmers State Bank

Outstanding Small Philanthropic Organization – SOKO Outfitters

Outstanding Philanthropic Youth – Tejas Gururaja

Benjamin Franklin – Friends of Indian Creek Nature Center

Eastern Iowa Lifetime Achievement Award - Helen Arnold, CFRE

An event to celebrate the honorees is planned for 11:30 a.m. at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center.

For more information, including how to register for the event, click here.

Fairley was also previously named among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

