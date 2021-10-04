Vacant home set on fire as part of firefighter training

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Some eastern Iowa fire departments responded to a fire in Hiawatha, but the blaze was intentionally set by the departments for training.

The departments set the vacant house, which had been donated to the Hiawatha Fire Department, on fire on Robins Road as part of a live-fire training scenario. Many of the firefighters are volunteers and don’t get to experience as many active fires. These types of exercises gives them a chance to learn from the veterans.

“Communication is key,” Mikayla Calloway, Hiawatha volunteer firefighter, said. “A lot is going on in a fire. Glass will start to break, the ceiling will start to come down. We need to make sure that everybody knows what each person is doing and updating them on the status of the fire. The guys in the outside can see something completely different than what you’re seeing and feeling inside.”

“It’s hard; you can’t see anything, you can’t hear anything, you have to hone in on what you want to be focused on,” Sudhanwa Kholgade, another volunteer firefighter, said.

The house was completely burned to the ground following the training.

