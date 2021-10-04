Univ. of Iowa is giving away prizes in exchange for proof of vaccination

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is giving away prizes to students who are vaccinated.

Apple products, free parking, and front row tickets to Hawkeye football games are just some of the prizes that vaccinated students can win by signing up for a drawing. They’re calling it the “UI COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program”. Students show proof that they are vaccinated and are entered in a raffle for various prizes.

Iowa sophomore Sabine Martin said she entered so that she would be accounted for as a vaccinated student. She ended up winning dinner with President Barbara Wilson.

“Just looking forward to talking about the university, learn more about her personally rather than a PR view I’ve seen so far,” said Martin.

That’s one of the major prizes. Three big-ticket prizes are given away each week for six weeks. The program is a way for the University to encourage students to get vaccinated and to get an idea as to how many students are vaccinated.

Martin said the university has tried other ways to encourage vaccinations, but from what she’s heard from people in her circle, this has been one of the more successful ways.

“They’ve been trying really creative ways because they can’t ask from the Board of Regents to see how many people have been vaccinated because it’s kind of against their guidelines,” said Martin. “So I thought it was important to do that so they know.”

The program runs through October 24th, so there are three more drawings and more time for students to win those prizes.

