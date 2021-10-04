Show You Care
Roosevelt Middle School celebrates 100 years

(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Roosevelt middle school first opened up its doors to students in 1921. In 2021, 7th-grade students are learning about the history of the school and how it has evolved through the years.

“Sometimes people don’t understand the power of middle schoolers, and their awesome thinking skills,” said Principal Autumn Pino.

Middle schoolers interviewed alumni, learned about the history of the building, as well as, learned how to make their own impact on the school’s story.

“We are working on planting trees around Roosevelt to like really make it stand out and know like bring memories back to say like hey we did this,” said Landon Palmer, a 7th-grade student at Roosevelt.

Principal Pino says it has been great to offer students such a unique experience.

“It’s been really great to be a part of that process and watch them grow and learn side by side with alumni and others in the community,” said Pino.

