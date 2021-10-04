Poll: Former President Trump’s favorability among Iowans at all time high

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump’s favorability among Iowans is now higher than it ever was while he was president, according to a new poll.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows 53 percent of Iowans now view him favorably, compared to a 45 percent unfavorable view. Another two percent are unsure.

It comes ahead to the former president’s return to Iowa at the Iowa State Fairground in Des Moines on Saturday.

The poll showed a majority of Republicans in Iowa, 91 percent, view Trump favorably. That’s compared to just 7 percent who view him unfavorably, and two percent who are not sure.

Independents in Iowa are split on Trump, with 48 percent viewing him favorably, 49 unfavorably and 3 percent unsure.

Democrats in Iowa are united in their view of Trump, with 99 percent viewing him unfavorably, and just one percent viewing him favorably.

One Republican poll respondent from Cedar Rapids said he views Trump “very favorably,” because Trump doesn’t act like a typical politician. He went on to say he thought the current situation in the country is very bad, and he thought Trump would be able to correct it quicker than anyone else.

One Independent poll respondent from Des Moines said he liked that Trump did what he promised to do in office, particularly in growing the economy. However, he said he’d like to see Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis run for president, adding that he’d vote for DeSantis over Trump.

As Trump’s favorability shows an increase, a previous poll showed President Joe Biden’s approval rating suffering a steep drop from earlier in the year.

That Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll showed 31 percent of Iowans approve of the job Biden is doing as president. That’s a drop of 12 percent from June. It also showed 62 percent disapprove of the job he’s doing as president.

For the new poll, Seltzer & Co. of Des Moines conducted telephone interviews with 805 Iowans ages 18 and older from September 12-15.

