Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man attempted to abduct a child during daylight hours on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:00 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of the possible abduction in the 500 block of Sheffield Drive NE. Officers said that an adult male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a mask, tried to grab a 2-year-old child from the sidewalk.

A family member was able to intervene and prevent the child from being taken. The man got into a white car and drove away.

No suspects have been identified, but police are investigating the matter. Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

