Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Shaidyn Rocarek

The Linn County Sheriff's Office issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Shaidyn Rocarek.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Shaidyn Rocarek.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By Caitlin Harbach
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office issued an Operation Quickfind for a 14-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said she was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Robins at 460 Quass Road.

The sheriff’s office described her as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

She has blue eyes, black hair and a pierced nose and pierced ears.

She was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The sheriff’s office said she has anxiety.

Anyone with information should call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office or Robins Police.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people have been injured in what witnesses call a shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids on...
Police: Several people injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel
Police stand by at the scene of a shooting at the Ramada Inn, located at 525 33rd Avenue SW in...
Police still seeking any information on suspect who shot six at Cedar Rapids hotel
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Motorcyclist hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids hit-and-run crash
Montezuma community members react to discovery of human remains
Montezuma community members react to discovery of human remains
Iowa Cannabis Company opened in Iowa City
Medical cannabidiol dispensary opens in Iowa City

Latest News

Wilson on Eastern Iowa Honor Flight
World War II veteran recognized for donations to help other veterans go on honor flights
Firefighters work to knock down flames in a vacant house as part of a live fire exercise in...
Vacant home set on fire as part of firefighter training
A smoldering pile of hay in rural Benton County, which law enforcement believes was set on fire...
Benton County Sherriff’s Office investigates string of arsons
Attempted child abduction in Cedar Rapids.
Police investigating after attempted child abduction in Cedar Rapids