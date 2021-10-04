Operation Quickfind: Shaidyn Rocarek

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office issued an Operation Quickfind for a 14-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said she was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Robins at 460 Quass Road.

The sheriff’s office described her as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

She has blue eyes, black hair and a pierced nose and pierced ears.

She was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The sheriff’s office said she has anxiety.

Anyone with information should call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office or Robins Police.

