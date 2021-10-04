One injured in Black Hawk County police chase ending in crash

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says a police chase ended in a crash that hurt one person in Black Hawk County on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a trooper stopped a pickup truck for speeding on Highway 21, north of County Road D-46, at around 2:15 p.m.

The driver reportedly gave wrong information about his ID and had fraudulent plates on the vehicle. The pickup then drove away, leading to the chase.

Officials said it lasted for about 25 minutes before the pickup crashed at the intersection of Tama Road and M Avenue.

A helicopter airlifted the driver, 32-year-old George Williamson, of Spirit Lake, to the hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol said they cited Williamson for five stop sign violations and speeding.

Two people were inside the pickup at the time.

