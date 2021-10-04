Show You Care
More clouds than sunshine.

By Joe Winters
Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Early October takes on a comfortable feeling. Temperatures this week are in the 70s with lows in the 50s through Thursday. A cutoff area upper-level area of low pressure meanders through the Mississippi Valley. This keeps clouds in place and as it gets closer Wednesday night and Thursday a chance of showers. Warmer upper 70s and lower 80s are possible by the weekend. Have a good night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

