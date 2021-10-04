Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A body found in the Cedar River on Monday morning was identified as that of a missing Waterloo woman, according to officials.

At around 10:57 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department received a report that someone had located personal items that belonged to Juana Rubio near the river’s bank in the vicinity of the San Souci Bridge. A woman’s body was found in the river soon after and was removed by Waterloo Fire and Rescue. Officials then identified it as Rubio’s.

Rubio was last seen outside of her home in the 1100 block of Riehl Street on Saturday evening. Police issued an Operation Locate notice to ask for the public’s help in finding her on Sunday evening.

Officers said they do not suspect foul play. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.