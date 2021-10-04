Man accused of killing someone over pack of cigarettes in Cedar Rapids to make plea deal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of killing another man over a pack of cigarettes in Cedar Rapids is set to make a plea deal this week.

Jermaine Walker is charged with first degree murder.

Court documents say a plea hearing is set for Friday. But they do not have any other details of the plea agreement.

Walker is accused of shooting Wayne Jones in November 2019.

Police say Walker was at a party smoking other peoples’ cigarettes, that’s when Jones called him “cheap.”

That’s what police say prompted the shooting.

