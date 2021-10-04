Show You Care
Linn County to hand out another 1,000 free trees in mid-October

Crews work to remove tree debris from a Cedar Rapids street in early 2021.
Crews work to remove tree debris from a Cedar Rapids street in early 2021.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some local groups are collaborating to provide hundreds of free trees to residents to help rebuild the tree canopy in Linn County following the destruction caused by the August 2020 derecho.

The Linn County Solid Waste Agency and Trees Forever will distribute 1,000 trees at no charge to Linn County residents on Sunday, October 17. People interested in receiving a tree, which is limited to two per household, must register online ahead of time through Trees Forever’s website.

The Solid Waste Agency allocated $25,000 for the effort, which was matched by a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Officials said that daily garbage intake at county facilities remains elevated nearly compared to normal 14 months after the storm.

