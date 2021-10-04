Show You Care
Hundreds gather in Des Moines for women’s march

By WOI
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Hundreds of Iowans joined this year’s ‘Women’s March’ by holding their own march at the Iowa State Capitol.

On Saturday, groups marched in Washington, D.C. and around the nation in support of women’s rights.

This year’s 5th annual march focused on women’s reproductive rights.

It comes in response to a new Texas law that stops nearly all abortions after six weeks. There are no exceptions for rape and incest.

Hundreds gathered at the Iowa state capitol, holding signs and chanting in opposition to the bill.

One organizer says they don’t want Iowa to follow suit.

“We can’t let that happen here in Iowa. Iowa’s legislators are already leaning that way. And we don’t want it to go any further,” said Susan Mrzena, who helped organize the march.

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Texas over the new abortion law.

The Supreme Court declined to ban the law.

