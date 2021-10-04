Hawkeye Community College planning hiring fair featuring dozens of employers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at a community college in Black Hawk County will be inviting almost 50 employers to a job fair next week.

Hawkeye Community College announced the event, planned for 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, which will feature businesses hiring for manufacturing, healthcare, business, and agriculture jobs. It will be held at the Health Education and Services Center at the school’s campus, located at 1501 E. Orange Road.

The event is open to the general public. A list of the employers expected to attend is available through the school’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.