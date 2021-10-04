Gov. Reynolds planning trip to U.S./Mexico border on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s governor plans to make a visit to the United States border with Mexico this week, according to a spokesperson in her office.

Television station KCCI reports that the spokesperson confirmed the trip by Gov. Kim Reynolds for Wednesday, October 6, but did not give any further details.

Reynolds, a Republican, deployed around 25 to 30 Iowa State Patrol troopers to the border in Texas for around 12 days this summer. The decision to send state law enforcement to the border, which at its closest point is over 800 miles away from Iowa, occurred after Reynolds said she had “no choice but to act” to counter what she and other Republican governors described as a crisis.

The deployment appeared likely to cost the state just under $300,000 due to equipment, lodging, and salary including overtime. Reynolds said that Texas and Arizona could still reimburse the state.

More recently, Reynolds joined other Republican governors in requesting a meeting with the White House over border concerns.

