Four hurt, including two children, in two vehicle crash south of Iowa Falls

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision on a highway in rural Hardin County sent four people to the hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:18 p.m. on Sunday, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash involving a 2003 Buick Regal and 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee along U.S. Highway 65 near its intersection with County Road D41. Troopers believe the Buick was southbound on Highway 65 when it left the roadway. The driver apparently overcorrected, causing the vehicle to strike the side of the Jeep. The Jeep rolled into the ditch and landed on its top, while the Buick stopped in the roadway.

Four people in the vehicles were hurt, including children aged 5 and 3. Two adults were taken to Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls, while the two children were transported to hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines via air ambulance for treatment of their injuries.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin County Emergency Management Agency, Iowa Falls Fire Department, Iowa Falls Ambulance, and Hubbard Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.