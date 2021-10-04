Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The family of a toddler who was nearly abducted Sunday afternoon in Cedar Rapids is sharing their story in hopes parents stay alert.

“It was really kind of scary thing you know,” Haji Hussain of Cedar Rapids told us.

He said a stranger grabbed his 3-year old grandson off the sidewalk in front of his home in the 500 block of Sheffield Drive Northeast. That’s when his other grandson, a 14-year-old, stepped in.

“He punched him and then he grabbed the little one and go inside right away,” Hussain explained.

The 14-year-old was playing basketball in his driveway just feet away when his cousin was grabbed. Hussain was inside at the time.

Family members say the suspect was wearing a hoodie and a mask making him tough to identify. He drove off in a white sports car with a black stripe around the bottom.

Both boys are okay, but they were understandably shaken up.

“I hugged him and I hugged my little one also. I love my grandkids, that’s the reason they live with me and they are attached with me so it was a really scary thing for us,” Hussain said.

Police Chief Wayne Jerman told us the Department is looking for the suspect.

“It’s a parent worst nightmare,” Jerman explained.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact police.

“We’ve canvassed the neighborhood we’re looking for people who may have had a ring doorbell camera or other sort of video camera surveillance system,” Jerman said.

The family is warning others to work together to remain cautious as the suspect is still out there.

“I make a request to neighborhoods, every neighborhood, all neighborhoods to watch their own kids and neighbor kids also,” Hussain urged.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.