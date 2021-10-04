Dry start to the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some may need to grab the light jacket out the door with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day as highs climb into the low to mid 70s.

Overnight, temperatures fall back into the low 50. We will stay quiet through the middle of the week. Clouds build in Wednesday as our next system moves in from the east. This could prompt a few scattered showers Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures warm up for the end of the week and into the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s, low 80s. Have a great day!

