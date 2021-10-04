Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Home violently broken into by deer

By WXIA staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - The Williams family was in shock after coming home to find their home broken into, but the shock turned into disbelief after they saw who was responsible.

“Jamar rushes home and walks in, and there’s glass everywhere,” Chrystal Williams said.

“Glass everywhere, the front door wide open,” Jamar Williams said.

The couple was thankful they weren’t home at the time of the break in. They don’t know what the “thief” would have done.

“I call and make a police report. They come out and investigate. They searched the whole house, you know. Nothing was stolen, so they didn’t understand why,” Chrystal Williams said.

They checked all of the rooms. All of their valuables were still there.

“They’re like, ‘Do you have something in the walls, hidden?’ I’m like, ‘No,’” Chrystal Williams said.

There were holes in the walls, though, that they couldn’t explain, and the damage to the door was catastrophic.

They were stumped until they remembered their doorbell camera.

“It pulls up where I can kind of pull up the screen,” Jamar Williams said.

The burglar was a buck who who hoofed it out of there 45 seconds later.

“It’s so insane. You have to show someone the video because it’s like there’s no way anyone would believe you without the video,” Chrystal Williams said.

“There was no blood or anything, so I don’t think he got too hurt,” Chrystal Williams said.

While there was no blood, the deer didn’t cover his tracks inside.

The Williams family said they’re still shocked.

“Like a little traumatized, when I come downstairs to go to work now, I just got to like kind of just throw (the door) open real quick and just kind of look because I don’t know if he was going to pop back up. I don’t know,” Jamar Williams said.

The couple said fortunately the damage done by the deer wasn’t extensive.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Motorcyclist hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids hit-and-run crash
Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids
Police stand by at the scene of a shooting at the Ramada Inn, located at 525 33rd Avenue SW in...
Police still seeking any information on suspect who shot six at Cedar Rapids hotel
Juana Rubio.
Waterloo Police asking for help locating missing woman
Iowa Cannabis Company opened in Iowa City
Medical cannabidiol dispensary opens in Iowa City

Latest News

10 ways to prioritize your mental health during work
FILE - Swedish artist Lars Vilks speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Malmo,...
Swedish artist threatened for Muhammad sketch dies in crash
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball reaches $670 million; drawing Monday
Walker is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Wayne Jones of Cedar Rapids on Nov. 2, 2019.
Man accused of killing someone over pack of cigarettes in Cedar Rapids to make plea deal
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders...
Leaked ‘Pandora’ records show how the powerful shield assets