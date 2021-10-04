Show You Care
Benton County Sherriff’s Office investigates string of arsons

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton County Sheriff’s is asking the public for information after they believe some started a fire in a rural part of the county Tuesday.

Police said a farmer just outside of Van Horne called early in the day and said someone had started a bale of hay on fire.

“This was just too close to home for me,” John Perez, one of the neighbors, said.

Perez has lived in his home near the farm for the last nine years. He moved to the county to live a quieter lifestyle. He never expected something like this.

“If the wind would have blown in a different direction it could have caught one of my buildings on fire,” Perez said. “I need to pay more attention to what’s going on around me.”

“It appears there’s some kind of pattern,” Kyle Lynch, a deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Lynch was one of the responding officers. He wanted to re-affirm the importance of calling law enforcement if people see something suspicious, especially after a drier than normal year.

“Benton County is made up of almost all dry crop ground,” Lynch said. “Whether the fire was started intentionally or accidentally, it doesn’t matter. There has the potential to get out of control quickly.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they would continue looking for evidence about who started these fires; Perez said this should be a wake-up call for the people of Benton County.

“I thought this was their normal burn,” Perez said. “I just didn’t pay attention.”

