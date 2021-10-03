Show You Care
Williams career day carries N. Iowa past Youngstown St.

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley watches warms up before a NCAA college football game...
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Dom Williams rushed for a career-high 119 yards with a touchdown, Theo Day passed for a pair of touchdowns and Northern Iowa’s defense didn’t allow a point until the final 2:32 as the Panthers defeated Youngstown State 34-7.

Williams had 11 carries and scored on a career-long 58-yard run, blowing through a big hole on the left side and sprinting untouched to the end zone. Day completed 11 of 16 passes for 188 yards with a 50-yard touchdown strike to Vance McShane and a 23-yarder to Isaiah Weston.

Demeatric Crenshaw was 25-for-37 passing for 198 yards with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jorge Portorreal late to break the shutout for the Penguins.

