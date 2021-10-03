Show You Care
Waterloo Police asking for help locating missing woman

Juana Rubio.
Juana Rubio.(Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Juana Rubio was last seen at 1120 Riehl Street in Waterloo at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She is believed to be wearing a traditional Mexican dress called a naguas.

A traditional Mexican dress called a naguas.
A traditional Mexican dress called a naguas.(Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)

Anybody with information about Rubio’s whereabouts should contact the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch center at (319) 291-2515 or the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340. In an emergency, call 911.

