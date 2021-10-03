Quiet and relatively cool weather settles in for a bit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cooler weather regime settles in for a few days across eastern Iowa, bringing comfortable conditions across the area.

Tonight, skies will continue to turn mostly clear for most, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s through midweek, with partly cloudy skies at most.

By Thursday, an upper-level storm system moves into the region and brings the risk for some showers, though overall amounts at this point look light.

That storm system eventually moves off to the east and warmer air takes its place, setting up a weekend with some temperatures well above normal once again.

