Purdy’s 4 1st-quarter TDs spark Iowa St rout of Kansas, 59-7

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter as Iowa State rolled past Big 12 Conference rival Kansas 59-7.

The 28 points was the most ever scored by the Cyclones in an opening period, helping coach Matt Campbell’s team improve its record to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12.

And it was the most total points Iowa State has scored in its long-running series with the Jayhawks.

