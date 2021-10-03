Show You Care
National Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors Clinton firefighter

By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This weekend, The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend will honor 215 firefighters who died in 2019 and 2020. A candlelight vigil happened Saturday night. The annual event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Eric Hosette from the Clinton Fire Department is being honored this year. He died in January 2019 following an explosion at an ADM facility in Clinton. Organizers say it’s important to recognize fallen firefighters and their sacrifices.

“So this is the nation’s memorial service, to tell the families of those fallen firefighters that we’re never going to forget the sacrifices that they made,” said Ronald Siarnick, With National Fallen Firefighter Foundation. “And also to recognize the commitment that those firefighters had to their community.”

The memorial service will start at 9am Central Time tomorrow.

