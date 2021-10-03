Show You Care
Motorcyclist hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids hit-and-run crash

A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck.(AP)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in an apparent hit-and-run crash, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Cedar Rapids Police said that a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle took place near the intersection of 16th Avenue SW and 11th Street SW. The vehicle apparently fled the scene, according to officials.

The person on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anybody with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

