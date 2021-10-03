Motorcyclist hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids hit-and-run crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in an apparent hit-and-run crash, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Cedar Rapids Police said that a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle took place near the intersection of 16th Avenue SW and 11th Street SW. The vehicle apparently fled the scene, according to officials.

The person on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anybody with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

